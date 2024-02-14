Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Avis Budget Group worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 22.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.42 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.19.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

