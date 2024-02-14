Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 3.7 %

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

NYSE NLY opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.