Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,828 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,118,000 after acquiring an additional 111,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Twilio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,521,000 after acquiring an additional 555,305 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Twilio Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

