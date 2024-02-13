Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $859,000 Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 182.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $107,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSIT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $193.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average of $159.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.99 and a 1-year high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Further Reading

