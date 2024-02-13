Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 473 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after buying an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global Payments by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after buying an additional 698,913 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.37.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE GPN opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average of $121.69. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

