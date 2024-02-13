Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,883 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $427,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LNT opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.