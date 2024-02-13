Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

