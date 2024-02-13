Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.66 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,703,000 after acquiring an additional 88,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,311. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEIC stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

