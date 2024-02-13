Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 13,934 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

