Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,801 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.