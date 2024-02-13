United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Airlines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,788,000 after purchasing an additional 680,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.