The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of J. M. Smucker worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average is $126.55. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

