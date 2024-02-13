The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,784 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AES worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AES by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,553,000 after purchasing an additional 844,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AES by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,911,000 after purchasing an additional 693,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,121,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

AES Trading Up 2.6 %

AES opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

