STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Position Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 112.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after acquiring an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,169,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,204 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after buying an additional 534,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after buying an additional 479,365 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.17.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

