State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $95.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

