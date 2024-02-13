State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,880 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.77.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $844.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $726.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.88. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,016 shares of company stock valued at $27,490,658 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

