State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,006 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Teleflex worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX opened at $252.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.86. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.30.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

