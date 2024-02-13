State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

