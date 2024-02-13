State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,960 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 27.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 65,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,607,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,478,000 after acquiring an additional 83,074 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 168,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

