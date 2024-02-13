State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.07 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Nordson worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $264.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.65. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $266.51.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,529. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

