State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 31.15%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

