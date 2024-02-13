State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after buying an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $239,184,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,478,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,798,000 after buying an additional 5,055,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,285 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

