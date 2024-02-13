State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $15,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $216.25 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

