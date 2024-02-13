State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Okta worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after buying an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 685.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 527,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $138,494.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,743 shares of company stock worth $1,631,799 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Stock Down 2.2 %

Okta stock opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Okta

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.