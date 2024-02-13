Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average is $158.62. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.