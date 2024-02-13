Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Reduced by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.