Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in International Paper by 992.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

