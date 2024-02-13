Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Henry Schein by 32.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Henry Schein by 4,975.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,309 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $36,288,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

