Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 8,208 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,621 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.