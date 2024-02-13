Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NU were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,186,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 697,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 300,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NU by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NU. TheStreet downgraded shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

NU stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

