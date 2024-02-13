Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stake Lifted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 15.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.99 and its 200-day moving average is $152.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,541,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at $21,541,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,272. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

