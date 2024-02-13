Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

