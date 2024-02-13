Huntington National Bank Sells 8,461 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

