Huntington National Bank Sells 243 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Shares of KEYS opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

