Huntington National Bank Purchases 259 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

