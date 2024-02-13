Huntington National Bank Makes New $34,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 1.4 %

Kenvue stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.