Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,233,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,495,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,027,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $302.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.92.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.