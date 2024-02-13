Huntington National Bank Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.21. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

