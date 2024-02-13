Huntington National Bank Has $46,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 124.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

