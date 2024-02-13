Huntington National Bank Has $31,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 963.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 494.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $872,497 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.70. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.24 and a 52-week high of $189.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

