Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $734,913,000 after buying an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after buying an additional 180,839 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after buying an additional 1,579,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $246,906,000 after buying an additional 65,207 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.