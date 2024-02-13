Huntington National Bank Buys 517 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,147 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,749. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

