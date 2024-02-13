Huntington National Bank Buys 411 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

