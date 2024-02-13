Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,259,000 after buying an additional 495,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,054,000 after buying an additional 214,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,523,000 after buying an additional 1,188,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

