Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DG opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $233.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.92.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

