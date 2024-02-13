CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after buying an additional 74,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRSP. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

