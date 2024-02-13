Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.28.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

