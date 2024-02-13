Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $116.69 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.94.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

