Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 4,705 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 177.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHC. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

