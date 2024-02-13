Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

CPT opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

